Bannon: Trump Will Run Again and GOP Will Retake the House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
7/2/2021 Steve Bannon made it clear in an interview with Newsmax that no one or nothing can stop Donald Trump from running for president again in 2024. Also, he predicted that the GOP will retake the house in 2022.