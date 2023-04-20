Archons, Secret Societies - May Day and Thirteen Days of Occult Rituals - MFBTV08

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Messages From Beyond The Veil 08
Today Augusto touches on a theme too dark to describe, yet we must be armed with awareness in order to process the things we are seeing and about to see.
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Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chucklesinalaska/playlists?page=1
Augusto on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire:
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465, Live Oak, FL 32064