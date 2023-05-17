Jesus IS Everything, 5-16-23

Matthew 10:37 - Anyone who loves their father or mother more than me is not worthy of Me; anyone who loves their son or daughter more than me is not worthy of Me.

1 John 4:4 - You are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is He that is in you, than he that is in the world.

Genesis 1:26

1 John 4:15-16

1 Corinthians 3:16

John 10:30

Ephesians 3:14-20

James 2:19 1

John 3:2

John 11:17-20

Psalm 139:23-24

Romans 8:27

2 Corinthians 2:14

Ministry Website:https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email: [email protected]

Donate Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6

Free eBook Download: https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK

Social Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

YouTube Sites: YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ