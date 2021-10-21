Chaos At The Ports! Record Number of Ships Off Los Angeles Coast, Biden Mulls Using National Guard

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It's becoming impossible to ignore just how unprepared the Biden administration is in tackling the current shipping crisis and its impact on domestic supply chains and state economies. A significant backlog of container ships continues to pile up at Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, even though President Biden issued a directive last week to keep both ports, which account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S., operating on a 24/7 basis. Now the administration is so desperate that they're weighing the use of the National Guard to alleviate stretched supply chains so that Americans will hopefully get their consumer goods before the holidays, according to AP News. -
Learn More: https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/biden-deep-ship-he-weighs-national-guard-address-record-number-vessels-los-angeles
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