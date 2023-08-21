Create New Account
The Last Day
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 15 hours ago

8-20-2023

John 6:39-40 The Last Day

Intro:  Six times Jesus mentions the last day in the book of John.  John is the only one who uses that term in His gospel. 
What is the last day?  When is the last day?  We will see what the Bible says about the last day.  Three definite truths we find in this passage…

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

