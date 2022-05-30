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5/29/2022 Miles Guo: The fellow fighters living inside China should worry about whether or not they could survive instead of the pain after being poked in the throat. They should understand who force you to get poked, who let you live miserably, and who make you unable to afford to die. They must know the CCP is the root cause of all the sufferings they are experiencing