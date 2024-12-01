The Planned Parenthood File – Philanthropists or Criminal Network?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The constitutional state’s duty to protect human life is being increasingly disregarded and the killing of human embryos is being declared a universal right. Whoever guarantees this right is being praised as a benefactor. Accordingly, the global abortion organization Planned Parenthood describes itself as a charity. But what does their charity look like? Besides “reproductive self-determination”, Planned Parenthood’s official goals also include population reduction. Who is behind this organization and what are its real goals? Kla.TV is uncovering!