June 12, 2023





Have you seen how dogs die from boredom?

Boss was a poor dog that was left behind after his family moved

It wasn't until a month later that the neighbor found him and contacted us

Boss was hungry and weak, no water, short chain made him unable to get up





The boy was rushed to the vet.

Until then, unfortunately, he still hadn't been able to get up.

The analysis revealed a critical condition with the pancreas, severe dehydration.

When lifting Boss' lips, the doctor noticed that the tongue darkened, it could be a heart problem

Especially his kidneys were not working, he was pumped out once every 3 hours





Boss at least somehow started to raise his head

But whether he could get up and walk was still a big question mark

Boss had to take a lot of medicine every day.

Tests and ultrasounds were repeated weekly

If there wasno improvement I would take him for an MRI





Miraculous things happened.

Boss got up and walked away to the surprise of many people

He ran over and kissed me like I was the savior of his life

However, I could not be happy because of that too soon

Blood and urine tests were still bad and still had heart problems and more

There was still a long process of treatment ahead.

And I believed Boss would overcome all to become a healthy dog

