El Niño 2023 is Going to be a INSANE!

Two Bit da Vinci





Jun 29, 2023





El Niño: Up to $1200 off for Anker SOLIX Fan only+ https://ankerfast.club/vTXKld Get $400 Off for Anker SOLIX F2000 (PowerHouse 767) and extra 5% off just for fans F2000 Solar Generators: Get up to $1200 Off





I've been hearing reports of a "Super" El Niño, and that it's officially here. But I'll be the first to admit, I had no idea what el niño and la niña even were. And in the course of my research, I have figured out so much, and it's pretty epic stuff. So let's figure out what the World has in store for it for the Summer of 2023, and going into 2024. What even makes it "Super?" Let's find out together!





》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《

In-Depth Content @ https://www.twobitdavinci.com

Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon

Become a Youtube Member! https://geni.us/TwoBitMember

Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla

One Time Donation: https://geni.us/PaypalMe





》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《

Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe





》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《

Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals

Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage





》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《

Sponsor A Video! [email protected]





》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《

Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci

Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci

Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/





Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

0:58 - ENSO System

2:00 - Last Cycle

3:10 - The Power of the Pacific

4:00 - Impacts

5:20 - What makes El Niño

7:00 - Impact on the US

8:00 - Super El Niño

9:20 - Severe Weather

11:40 - What Can You Do?





Hashtags

#LIVEINPOWER #Anker #AnkerSOLIX





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2cxWf5yA9so