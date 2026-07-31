How to Choose the Right Water Softener for Broomfield Homes?





If you're dealing with stubborn hard water in Broomfield, CO, choosing the right water softener can make a big difference in your home's plumbing, appliances, and water quality. In this video, we explain how to select the best water softener based on your home's water hardness, family size, and daily water usage.





Broomfield's water hardness typically ranges from 12–20+ grains per gallon (GPG), making proper system sizing essential for effective performance. We'll cover how to test your water, calculate the ideal grain capacity for your household, and compare ion exchange vs. salt-free water softening systems.





In this video, you'll learn:

✔ Why Broomfield has hard water and how it affects your home

✔ How to test your home's water hardness

✔ How to calculate the correct water softener size

✔ Why a family of four often needs a 48,000-grain system

✔ The difference between ion exchange and salt-free water softeners

✔ Tips for choosing the right solution for your home's needs





A properly sized water softener helps extend the life of your plumbing, protects water-using appliances, reduces scale buildup, and improves soap efficiency.





If you need help choosing or installing the right water softener in Broomfield, our experienced plumbing professionals are here to help.





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Learn more: https://www.cardomcolorado.com



