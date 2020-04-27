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Survivors Ch. #6 – Counting The Cost (Life on the Fringe) – Apocalyptic Movie
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12 views • April 27, 2020
In Chapter 6 (Counting The Cost), Rayford meets with the rest of the Jesans in order to learn more about their predictions on world events. But he soon learns a lot more than he had expected, and these new revelations will be the beginning of a radical new life for him...if he chooses to accept it. Click here https://goo.gl/LYlD7z to see the authors comments on this video. Click here http://goo.gl/7H7ks2 to read more on the topic presented in this video.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #LeftBehind #SurvivorsNovel #RadicalChristianity
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] #EndTimeSurvivors #LeftBehind #SurvivorsNovel #RadicalChristianity
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