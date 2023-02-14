Damar Hamlin - UMMMMM

Michael Strahan to Damar Hamlin: “How did doctors describe what happened to you?” Hamlin: “Um…that’s something I wanna stay away from.” We were told exactly what happened to Damar, non-stop on national TV for weeks.
And now he doesn't want to talk about it?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.