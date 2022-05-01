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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Explains Why Prayer Needs Focus and Repetition
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12 views • May 01, 2022
VA #59 Creator Explains Why Prayer Needs Focus and Repetition
Description: Creator Explains Why Prayer Needs Focus and Repetition
Why are prayers necessary? What happens to people who don’t pray? What are the potential benefits? Is prayer essential for getting divine help? Does it matter how you ask, and who you direct your prayers to? Can a prayer request grow stale over time? How can the useful shelf life of a prayer request be extended? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how to make your prayers effective and long-lasting, to stay safe, healthy, and get the most out of life. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Explains Why Prayer Needs Focus and Repetition
Why are prayers necessary? What happens to people who don’t pray? What are the potential benefits? Is prayer essential for getting divine help? Does it matter how you ask, and who you direct your prayers to? Can a prayer request grow stale over time? How can the useful shelf life of a prayer request be extended? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains how to make your prayers effective and long-lasting, to stay safe, healthy, and get the most out of life. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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