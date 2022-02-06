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CIA during Trump Admin., Backed Failed 2020 Invasion of Venezuela Top Coup-Plotter Says - Multipolarista, 020622
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22 views • February 06, 2022
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https://youtu.be/v5K4ktRw0Ps
A Venezuelan army defector who helped plan a botched May 2020 invasion, Clíver Alcalá, said the coup-plotters were in touch with the CIA and other US government agencies, and had their approval to try to violently overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.
Read more here: https://multipolarista.com/2022/02/02...
Please support our independent journalism at https://multipolarista.com/support
https://youtu.be/v5K4ktRw0Ps
A Venezuelan army defector who helped plan a botched May 2020 invasion, Clíver Alcalá, said the coup-plotters were in touch with the CIA and other US government agencies, and had their approval to try to violently overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.
Read more here: https://multipolarista.com/2022/02/02...
Please support our independent journalism at https://multipolarista.com/support
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