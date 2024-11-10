Morning Manna - Nov 10, 2024 - Matthew 13:1-9 - The Parable of the Sower

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart open Matthew 13:1–9 (KJV) and show Jesus as the Sower who plants not just words but people carrying the Word. After slipping away to rest by the Sea of Galilee, Jesus teaches from a boat so that receptive hearts receive truth while the hard-hearted remain unmoved. The “field” is the world, and the “seed” includes men and women whose hearts have embraced the gospel—whom Jesus then sows into families, vocations, and communities to produce a harvest of 30, 60, and 100-fold.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com