WILDFIRES-EVACUATIONS*POWER PLANT WASHED AWAY*MASSIVE HAIL & FLOODS*BIDEN IS AI?*FEDNOW ACTIVE*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1682631290997338114 https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/fednow-live-and-framework-place-cbdcs https://www.rt.com/business/580083-brics-payment-mechanism-summit/ https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/poland-wouldnt-hesitate-occupy-parts-western-ukraine-putin-claims https://www.zerohedge.com/political/germanys-afd-party-rises-west-hits-record-19-baden-wurttemberg https://twitter.com/spectatorindex/status/1682714404524269570 https://www.sott.net/article/482604-Large-hail-some-baseball-sized-batters-southeast-Michigan-100000-lose-power https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/about-20-missing-bhutan-floods-wash-away-part-hydropower-plant-2023-07-21/ https://watchers.news/2023/07/21/62-new-forest-fires-ignite-across-greece-evacuations-underway-in-west-attica-laconia-and-rhodes/ https://www.disclosurenews.it/schumann-resonance-today-update/ https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://twitter.com/AGHuff/status/1588918694880882688 https://twitter.com/AGHuff/status/1682542398520320000/photo/1 https://twitter.com/SpriterTeam/status/1682677545072771072 https://www.dailystar.co.uk/showbiz/george-michael-could-return-touring-30524937 https://twitter.com/search?q=Biden%20i%20am%20artificial%20&src=typed_query https://twitter.com/DrGregLittle2/status/1682382435810516993/photo/1 https://twitter.com/derek_stryder/status/1682575260758188034 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1682700153562562560 https://twitter.com/Elizabe32413720/status/1682470175411404803 https://www.solarham.net/index.htm https://twitter.com/Rainmaker1973/status/1682473249538560000

