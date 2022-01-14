© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Detox Using Sodium Thiosulphate (STS)
Follow
0
Share
Report
78 views • January 14, 2022
Mix 5 grams (or 1 teaspoon) of Sodium Thiolsulphate with 3 oz water and drink. Chase with more water if necessary.
Recommended to add Vitamin C to add immune support. Because it is such an effective cleaner, the user(s) must replenish their system with fermented dairy or a probiotic (recommended are full-bodied yogurts, kefir, and muszlanka).
This recipe is primarily intended to clean out the buildup that has accumulated around the intestinal lining. Other known benefits include: anti-aging effect, anti-fungal, anti-parasitical, detoxifier, removes calcium deposits, and can be used for arsenic, cyanide and copper poisoning. Topically, can be mixed with Aspirin to treat lesions and sores.
HerbsPlusBeadWorks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-MiH6o8Q_iIhlTMQm9syxg
Recommended to add Vitamin C to add immune support. Because it is such an effective cleaner, the user(s) must replenish their system with fermented dairy or a probiotic (recommended are full-bodied yogurts, kefir, and muszlanka).
This recipe is primarily intended to clean out the buildup that has accumulated around the intestinal lining. Other known benefits include: anti-aging effect, anti-fungal, anti-parasitical, detoxifier, removes calcium deposits, and can be used for arsenic, cyanide and copper poisoning. Topically, can be mixed with Aspirin to treat lesions and sores.
HerbsPlusBeadWorks: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-MiH6o8Q_iIhlTMQm9syxg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.