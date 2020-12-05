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Best Covid Treatment To Date By Far!
Buzzand_NZ
Buzzand_NZ
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152 views • December 05, 2020
Peak Prosperity - 3 Dec 2020

The data is 100% in agreement: All studies show a clinical benefit for use of Ivermectin. It works as a pre-exposure prophylaxis, post exposure prophylaxis, and when given to both early and late hospitalized patients.

As importantly, one study shows a profound improvement in the symptoms for the “long haul” Covid sufferers, for which no other treatments seem to have worked.

If you think you’ve been exposed, or have been exposed, or work in a high risk situation, or you have Covid symptoms, or you are a long haul sufferer, the data is clear: take Ivermectin immediately.

The sooner the better. As is always true of an antiviral. Or antibiotic. That should be crystal clear to everyone except the designers of the tragic RECOVERY trial in the UK, and various W.H.O. study designers. They seem to be a bit dense on the topic for *cough$$$*cough some unknown reason$.

If your health provider won’t provide Ivermectin, then go elsewhere. You have a quack, or a slow learner on your hands, not an up-to-date doc.

From Buzzand_NZ: A few links below for those interested in a bit more information.

Ivermectin, a new candidate therapeutic against SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32473642/

Ivermectin is a specific inhibitor of importin α/β-mediated nuclear import able to inhibit replication of HIV-1 and dengue virus
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3327999/

The FDA-approved drug ivermectin inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32251768/

Role of ivermectin in the prevention of COVID-19 infection among healthcare workers in India: A matched case-control study
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.10.29.20222661v1
Keywords
covid-19ivermectinpre-exposure prophylaxispost exposure prophylaxis
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