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BANKS CLOSING ACROSS THE COUNTRY..WHY?
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654 views • December 27, 2021
Source: Mike Adams on Natural News. And yes when you deposit money it is no longer yours. However you are not really depositing money anyway, you are depositing debt notes. More videos from the world of covid liars:
THIS ISN’T "ENTERTAINMENT" ITS YOUR FINAL WARNING. P.S. BANKS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY ARE SHUTTING DOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOulOt0Y5mDb/
THIS ISN’T "ENTERTAINMENT" ITS YOUR FINAL WARNING. P.S. BANKS HAVE ANNOUNCED THEY ARE SHUTTING DOWN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cOulOt0Y5mDb/
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