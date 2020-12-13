© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Messianic Prophecy Literal? Can It Be Taken Out of Context?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • December 13, 2020
My 2020 Vayeshev Torah commentary
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 37:5-10
2 Corinthians 13:1
Genesis 40:5, 8-13, 16-22
Other sources cited:
Why Don’t Jews See Jesus in The Scriptures? by RABBI MICHAEL SKOBAC - https://jewsforjudaism.org/knowledge/articles/why-dont-jews-see-jesus-in-the-scriptures
Pic sources:
https://wwyeshua.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/1-josephs-dreams.jpg
https://truthsnitch.com/the-holy-bible-tiffsnotes/genesis/chapter-40/#sthash.bHgu1xz4.dpbs
https://truthsnitch.com/the-holy-bible-tiffsnotes/genesis/chapter-40/#sthash.bHgu1xz4.dpbs
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Bible verses covered:
Genesis 37:5-10
2 Corinthians 13:1
Genesis 40:5, 8-13, 16-22
Other sources cited:
Why Don’t Jews See Jesus in The Scriptures? by RABBI MICHAEL SKOBAC - https://jewsforjudaism.org/knowledge/articles/why-dont-jews-see-jesus-in-the-scriptures
Pic sources:
https://wwyeshua.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/1-josephs-dreams.jpg
https://truthsnitch.com/the-holy-bible-tiffsnotes/genesis/chapter-40/#sthash.bHgu1xz4.dpbs
https://truthsnitch.com/the-holy-bible-tiffsnotes/genesis/chapter-40/#sthash.bHgu1xz4.dpbs
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.