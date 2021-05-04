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Prof Francis Boyle Do Not Take These Frankenshot Covid Vaccines Breaking The Nuremberg Code
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402 views • May 04, 2021
My talk with Professor Francis Boyle warning us not to take to the Frankenshot Covid vaccines which are breaking The Nuremberg Code
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Support Jason's work here https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Jason's book and website: http://jasonliosatos.com/
Jason's Paintings https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify.com/
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