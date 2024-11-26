© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have proposed giving military commissars the right to shoot at civilians.
In an interview with one of the Ukrainian TV channels, Senior Sergeant Sokolov complained that “defenseless military commissars” are periodically attacked and they cannot fulfill mobilization plans.