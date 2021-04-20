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Jon Stewart's Legacy: The Daily Show In Perspective #JonVoyage
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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1 view • April 20, 2021
In the sixteen years that Jon Stewart hosted "The Daily Show," the Comedy Central program has had an undeniable impact on our culture. On August 6th, 2015, Jon Stewart completed his final broadcast receiving praise from political figures Barack Obama, his contemporaries like Stephen Colbert and even brands like Arby’s. What can be said about the legacy of Jon Stewart? Did The Daily Show have any kind of lasting impact on the world?

Jon Stewart, The Daily Show, Peter Schiff and the War over Minimum Wage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFRqIhzjxBg

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Sources
http://www.people-press.org/2004/01/11/cable-and-internet-loom-large-in-fragmented-political-news-universe/
http://www.people-press.org/2012/09/27/section-4-demographics-and-political-views-of-news-audiences/
http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2223315
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jon stewartstefan molyneuxfreedomain
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