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Jon Stewart's Legacy: The Daily Show In Perspective #JonVoyage
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1 view • April 20, 2021
In the sixteen years that Jon Stewart hosted "The Daily Show," the Comedy Central program has had an undeniable impact on our culture. On August 6th, 2015, Jon Stewart completed his final broadcast receiving praise from political figures Barack Obama, his contemporaries like Stephen Colbert and even brands like Arby’s. What can be said about the legacy of Jon Stewart? Did The Daily Show have any kind of lasting impact on the world?
Jon Stewart, The Daily Show, Peter Schiff and the War over Minimum Wage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFRqIhzjxBg
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Sources
http://www.people-press.org/2004/01/11/cable-and-internet-loom-large-in-fragmented-political-news-universe/
http://www.people-press.org/2012/09/27/section-4-demographics-and-political-views-of-news-audiences/
http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2223315
Jon Stewart, The Daily Show, Peter Schiff and the War over Minimum Wage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFRqIhzjxBg
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Sources
http://www.people-press.org/2004/01/11/cable-and-internet-loom-large-in-fragmented-political-news-universe/
http://www.people-press.org/2012/09/27/section-4-demographics-and-political-views-of-news-audiences/
http://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2223315
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