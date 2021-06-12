Natalie Winters on Peter Daszak’s “Killer Viruses” Clip

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Natalie Winters comments at War Room (June 8) on Peter Daszak’s “killer viruses” remarks made at the February 2016 pandemics forum held at New York Academy of Medicine. Daszak explained on a forum in February 2016 how his Chinese colleagues created the killer virus.