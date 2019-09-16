45 Min Meditation Guided by Sheryl Scott Twitty Full Moon Lion’s Gate 888

This guided meditation is from the full moon on 8/8/19.



Take what resonates and leave the rest.

Take everything with a grain of salt.

The Lion’s Gate is a time of very high levels of energy.

Sirius is shining down above us in close proximity to Earth. Sirius shows up in the sky above

Egypt at the time of the Egyptian New Year. This is the time which is considered to be the birth

time of the Egyptian Gods who were born of the sky Goddess Nut. These Gods and

Goddesses; Isis, Osiris, Horus the Elder, Nepthys, and Set; were born in a period of 5 days

which were added to the calendar by Thoth and Selene, and were not previously on record in

the Egyptian calendar.

Egyptian New Year is also a time when the Egyptians recognize the death and resurrection of

Osiris. During the Lion’s Gate, the stars in Orion’s belt line up with the pyramids in the Giza

complex. The King’s Chamber in the Great Pyramid, which is also a symbol of death and

rebirth, is aligned with the star Alnitak. This brings the energy of the Orion constellation and all

associated with it into the mix.

The Leo energy of this time period is bringing us strength, courage, and a deeper heart

opening. With the Solar Plexus activated, we are able to apply our will to pursuing those

circumstances which bring us the most pleasure. We are encouraged to follow our opened

hearts and accept the opportunities which resonate with us the most. We are rapidly creating

new timelines and we are able to flexible and switch between them as we make new choices.

When we resonate with others we create larger waves. When two or more are gathered... we

can create ripples which affect our entire consciousness grid. There are many Be-ings on Earth

and elsewhere who are making their energetic mark on our Mind Grids, Earth Grids,

Consciousness Grids, and it would be beneficial to most of us to use own own energetic DNA

to affect the consciousness as well. As shamans we can make ourselves the Hollow Bone to

bring through Pure Pristine Light to Earth through our own embodiment. When we are

experiencing pure love, pure joy, and pure light and radiating it out it becomes tangible to

others. A lot can happen when we enjoy ourselves. Especially when we appreciate it. Please

consider having a happy day. Maybe even bringing to mind all in your life you could be happy

about. If many of us even just feel appreciative at a similar time on the same day...