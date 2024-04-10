Create New Account
Mark Passio - X Spaces With David Icke - 2024-04-05
Published Yesterday

Mark was interviewed on the the @bartcoin_erc X Space with David Icke on April 5, 2024. The main topics discussed were Satanic Energy Transfer and Dissemination, Satanic Rituals, Satanic Though-Form, and much more.

childrenfearlovemind controlperceptionstresspalestinewarconsciousnesssatanicmark passioslaverydavid ickedestructionnatural lawbehaviorgazaritualjoyemotionx spacesthough form

