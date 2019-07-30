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GLUTES EXERCISES - Stretches to Strengthen and Tone the Buttocks
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162 views • July 30, 2019
In today's oneHOWTO video we are looking at GLUTES EXERCISES - Stretches to Strengthen and Tone the Buttocks. Our trainers are going to show you how to stretch and tone the buttocks so you can have form glutes. These stretches will help to tone the muscles in this area, but will also work as a full body stretch, ensuring our legs and back are also kept limber and firm. These stretches for strengthening and toning our glutes will give you the shape and texture you want, but will also work as a great way to warm up before any exercise.
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