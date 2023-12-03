Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HOPEFULLY THIS VIDEO WON'T BE DELETED (again)
channel image
The Prisoner
8870 Subscribers
Shop now
878 views
Published Yesterday

“… faith is believing and hoping when there is little evidence for or against
something. Delusion is believing when there is an abundance of evidence against
something.”
~ Jeremy Runnells, Letter To A CES Director

‘Faith’ in the Human Race and its Governments: What a Confused State of Mind Is This?

https://www.garydbarnett.com/faith-in-the-human-race-and-its-governments-what-a-confused-state-of-mind-is-this/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlFbSXwxn2E

Everything Inside Me

Keywords
faithdelusiongary d barnettstanley milgram

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket