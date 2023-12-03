HOPEFULLY THIS VIDEO WON'T BE DELETED (again)

“… faith is believing and hoping when there is little evidence for or against

something. Delusion is believing when there is an abundance of evidence against

something.”

~ Jeremy Runnells, Letter To A CES Director

‘Faith’ in the Human Race and its Governments: What a Confused State of Mind Is This?

https://www.garydbarnett.com/faith-in-the-human-race-and-its-governments-what-a-confused-state-of-mind-is-this/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FlFbSXwxn2E

Everything Inside Me



