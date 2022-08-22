Miles Guo Reveals CCP’s Nature: Criminals Bringing Each Other Down

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https://gnews.org/post/p1b41ecf6
In a live video broadcast on August 17, Miles Guo revealed more little-known facts about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). For example, the CCP princelings and money-laundering agents always collude with one another because of their shared interests. They use each other to commit crimes together, and secretly plan to bring each other down. In their life, they don’t care about the nation or wellness of people, but only money, women, connections and hatred