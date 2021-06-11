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THE ASSASSINATION OF GENERAL GEORGE PATTON
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217 views • June 11, 2021
Those who speak truth are murdered. General George Patton was a great General who knew exactly what Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt did and was going to expose how the communists took control. We owe it to research history and understand what really happened in WW1 and WW2.
The Bankers are the communists (Tares) - Money Lenders and the cause of all wars.
The Assassination of General George S. Patton
https://www.slideshare.net/frontfel/the-assassination-of-general-george-s-patton-53121053
There is another video about General Patton on the channel.
The Bankers are the communists (Tares) - Money Lenders and the cause of all wars.
The Assassination of General George S. Patton
https://www.slideshare.net/frontfel/the-assassination-of-general-george-s-patton-53121053
There is another video about General Patton on the channel.
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