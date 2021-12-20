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Emergency Family Load Out: What To Keep In Your Car
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212 views • December 20, 2021
Being prepared as a family is an essential part of everyday readiness. Many mothers and fathers keep things on hand in their vehicles to ensure that they are prepared for whatever that day might throw at them.

In this video, Mike Glover and Amber Landry discuss what is necessary to have in your vehicles for family preparedness. They talk about communication, backup plans, medical, hygiene, burn care, firearm safety, and more.

Check out Amber's blog here: https://amber-elle.com/

What do you keep in your car to keep your family prepared?

Products that Mike and Amber talked about:
Goose Gear: https://www.goose-gear.com/
Vehicle Trauma Response Kit: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/vehicl...
Enhanced Care Response Kit: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/enhanc...
Fieldcraft Tourniquet Holder: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/fieldc...
Burn Tec: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/burnte...
CAT 7 Tourniquet: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/north-...
SAM Splint II: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/sam-sp...

Fieldcraft Website: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com
Keywords
familyemergencybug outpreparationfieldcraft survivalload out
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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