Emergency Family Load Out: What To Keep In Your Car

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this video, Mike Glover and Amber Landry discuss what is necessary to have in your vehicles for family preparedness. They talk about communication, backup plans, medical, hygiene, burn care, firearm safety, and more.
Check out Amber's blog here: https://amber-elle.com/
What do you keep in your car to keep your family prepared?
Products that Mike and Amber talked about:
Goose Gear: https://www.goose-gear.com/
Vehicle Trauma Response Kit: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/vehicl...
Enhanced Care Response Kit: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/enhanc...
Fieldcraft Tourniquet Holder: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/fieldc...
Burn Tec: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/burnte...
CAT 7 Tourniquet: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/north-...
SAM Splint II: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com/sam-sp...
Fieldcraft Website: https://fieldcraftsurvival.com