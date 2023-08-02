Futures - Max Igan

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Max Igan at the Crowhouse
July 28, 2023
https://thecrowhouse.com
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Coal Powered Wind Turbines
https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/16841532
Worldcoin: Sam Altman launches eyeball scanning crypto coin
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-66128111
Airlines could ditch flights to Australia
https://amp.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jul/21/airlines-could-ditch-flights-to-australia-to-meet-future-emissions-promises-parliament-told
ESRB Blasts Reports That It's Using Facial Recognition Technology to Verify Ages of Children
https://www.ign.com/articles/esrb-facial-age-recognition-tech-response
Blueprint for the future monetary system: improving the old, enabling the new
https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2023e3.htm
74% of COVID Vaccine Autopsy Deaths Caused by Vaccine
https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1684256022251044867?s=20
Biden Launches Permanent ‘Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy’
https://www.technocracy.news/biden-launches-permanent-office-of-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-policy/
FACT SHEET: White House Launches Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/07/21/fact-sheet-white-house-launches-office-of-pandemic-preparedness-and-response-policy/
EV Suspected In Fire Of Massive Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Cars
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/ev-suspected-fire-massive-cargo-ship-carrying-3000-cars
National Socialist Burning of the Books
https://ugetube.com/watch/national-socialist-burning-of-the-books_7oGMnF4Hbz3CcVB.html
A word from Ted Nugent
https://choiceclips.whatfinger.com/2023/07/22/this-is-the-greatest-27-seconds-in-tv-broadcast-history-nothing-else-even-comes-close/
Vax Remedy? VoF Take 2 Wed 26 july Ron Fenwick
https://rumble.com/v32flos-vof-take-2-wed-26-july-ron-fenwick.html
DO NOT CONSENT
https://www.donotconsent.co.uk/
"Law Merchant" by The Wake Up (end clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cvag-JmBcfw
Spotify Link: https://open.spotify.com/album/75jR7GNDqNNcCCrP5gmhga
Max Igan en Español
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/maxiganenespanol/
https://odysee.com/@MaxIganenEspa%C3%B1ol:5
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rj8wkGgPYFTD/