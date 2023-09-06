Create New Account
Karen Kingston: Nanotechnology Will Be Used to Activate Pathogens In the COVID-19 Vaccines
Leona Wind
Published Yesterday

5G | Doctor Rashid Buttar, Attorney Todd Callender, Karen Kingston, Retired Force Lieutenant General Thomas McInerney | How 5G, Hydrogel, & Nanotechnology Will Be Used to Activate Pathogens In the COVID-19 Vaccines (READ the Patents In the Description

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccine5gbidenputindepopulationnanotechnologyfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew peterskaren kingston

