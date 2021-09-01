RESCUE EFFORTS: "State Department was the biggest obstacle... they have blood on their hands."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
He exposes the State Department's SHAMEFUL behavior which cost lives at the airport. "The State Department was the biggest obstacle... they have blood on their hands."
Check out the website www.thenazarenefund.org