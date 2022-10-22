Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Woe to the Prodigal Church and her Shepherds
29 views
channel image
America Under Siege
Published a month ago |

This video reveals how Jesus feels about his church and her shepherds. In this message God declares the controversy he has with his people and all the sin in the camp and what He is doing about it. It is a message of love & judgment and the reformations the church must make immediately to avoid the wrath of our heavenly Father. It speaks specifically and graphically about all the judgments that are nyet to come.

Keywords
repentanceleaderspastorsjudgmentshepherds

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket