Woe to the Prodigal Church and her Shepherds

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This video reveals how Jesus feels about his church and her shepherds. In this message God declares the controversy he has with his people and all the sin in the camp and what He is doing about it. It is a message of love & judgment and the reformations the church must make immediately to avoid the wrath of our heavenly Father. It speaks specifically and graphically about all the judgments that are nyet to come.