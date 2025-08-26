Operation Mockingbird confirmed, systematic CIA campaign to infiltrate the American news media - RFK, Jr part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨📹Your trust was the target: The unsettling truth of Mockingbird op
Operation Mockingbird wasn't a spy novel plot. It was a confirmed, systematic CIA campaign to infiltrate the American news media.
Declassified documents and congressional investigations (like the Church Committee in the 1970s) proved the CIA:
🔴Recruited accredited journalists, editors, and major media executives as paid assets
🔴Planted propaganda stories in over 25 major newspapers and wire services, including the New York Times, Washington Post, and CBS News
🔴Founded or co-opted entire foreign news agencies to control narratives abroad
👉The goal? To secretly shape public opinion, both domestically and internationally, by presenting CIA-directed narratives as objective news.
The operation was "officially" halted, but its legacy is the deep, justified public skepticism toward the media-government complex. It permanently blurred the line between journalism and state propaganda.
Found at 'geopolitics_prime'