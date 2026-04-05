Why "Blackness" Doesn't Belong in a Moon Orbit

NASA’s Victor Glover is currently hurtling toward the moon on Artemis II, and the media is obsessed with one thing: his race. But Glover himself just gave the perfect response, reminding everyone that this is “Human History,” not “Black History.”

In this video, I’m breaking down why the obsession with “firsts” is actually an insult to the merit it takes to become an astronaut. When you’re 230,000 miles from Earth, the only thing that matters is excellence, training, and the ability to execute under pressure.

We’re diving into the "Legal Mafia" of identity politics that tries to claim every achievement for a "team" instead of the individual. It’s time to stop looking at the skin color of the pilot and start looking at the gravity of the achievement. Merit is the only thing that gets us to the stars.

Watch until the end to see why the "Equity" movement is the biggest threat to actual human progress.

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