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Why "Blackness" Doesn't Belong in a Moon Orbit
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NASA’s Victor Glover is currently hurtling toward the moon on Artemis II, and the media is obsessed with one thing: his race. But Glover himself just gave the perfect response, reminding everyone that this is “Human History,” not “Black History.”

In this video, I’m breaking down why the obsession with “firsts” is actually an insult to the merit it takes to become an astronaut. When you’re 230,000 miles from Earth, the only thing that matters is excellence, training, and the ability to execute under pressure.

We’re diving into the "Legal Mafia" of identity politics that tries to claim every achievement for a "team" instead of the individual. It’s time to stop looking at the skin color of the pilot and start looking at the gravity of the achievement. Merit is the only thing that gets us to the stars.

Watch until the end to see why the "Equity" movement is the biggest threat to actual human progress.

#VictorGlover #ArtemisII #NASA #Meritocracy #SpaceExploration #HumanHistory #AntiWoke #IdentityPolitics #ScienceOverIdentity #MoonMission2026

Keywords
victor glover artemis iifirst black astronaut moonnasa moon mission 2026meritocracy in spaceidentity politics critiquehuman history vs black historyartemis 2 crewspace exploration realityvictor glover interviewnasa diversity narrativemerit based achievementcolor blind justicespace news 2026orion spacecraftpilot excellencescience vs activism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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