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CHP Talks - Current Issues In Canadian Politics (June 2020)
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9 views • June 19, 2020
June 18, 2020 - CHP Canada Leader Rod Taylor and Deputy Leader Peter Vogel discuss current issues including Justin Trudeau's failed attempt to get Canada a seat at the UN Security Council, China's rejection of Canadian raw logs due to its report of invasive pests found in shipments, a brief analysis of the French language debate in the Conservative Party Leadership race, and a few comments re. the US Supreme Court decision this week, changing the meaning of "sex" in the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/pages/CHP-Canada/156261227866657
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