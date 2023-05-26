Create New Account
The Real Covid 19 Problem and the ONLY Solution - Dr Rashid A Buttar
104 views
FreedomNews
Published Yesterday |

Just months before he dies, Dr Rashid Buttar recorded this eye opeing video.

In this presentation, Dr Buttar breaks down the actual situation, and in a highly systamatic manner, dissects the narrative and provides indisputable facts with resources and references. Regardless of what you believe, you need to watch this video presentation and learn the truth. Once you have this knowledge, you'll understand the importance and potential of the next step.

truthwarningfactsrashid buttarpoisoningcovid 19coviddr buttar

