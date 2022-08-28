Stock Bear Market Rally Is Over; Here's When Gold Will Make Its Move | Adrian Day

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"I think we've got a much lower U.S. stock market before it's over," says asset manager Adrian Day. He sees the recent stock rally as a bear market rally that is reversing now. As stocks fall again, however, he does not expect metals to follow this time. He expects a reversal in gold, silver, and miners as soon as investors realize the Fed has to stop raising rates.