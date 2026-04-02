THE HARPIES OF THE VIEW ARE ATTACKING ISABEL BROWN FOR ENCOURAGING WOMEN TO HAVE FAMILIES❗

The women of The View are attacking @theisabelb for encouraging women to have families.





What a strange position to take....





Why would anyone hate the family unit?





Unless you are seeking to destroy it...





Source: https://x.com/AveryDaye/status/2038748480143851802





Thumbnail: https://x.com/SapienJuanPablo/status/2039052218129666298





https://redqueendom.com/the-view-co-hosts-melt-down-over-conservative-encouraging-young-women-to-embrace-motherhood-video/