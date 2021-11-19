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Kim Iversen: Unvaccinated In lockdown In Austria, Will the US be next?
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141 views • November 19, 2021
The Hill / Kim Iversen, November 16, 2021

Kim Iversen breaks down Austria's lockdown mandate for their unvaccinated population.

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Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.

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