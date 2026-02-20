© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Howard Lutnick is in hysterics over Trump’s retelling of how he survived September 11.
Lutnick survived 9/11 because he happened to take his children to school that morning—the first time he had done so in five years.
And if you believe that..........
Source @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!