New York Spy Balloon Shot Down

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US Citizens and New York residents are shooting down Chinese spy balloon
with homemade missiles, fireworks, and IEM (Improvised Explosive
Missiles). The current administrative regime, US military farce, and
state stooges can't figure out what to do with a Chinese spy balloon.
Normal people have figured out what to do about invading spy balloons -
shoot it down.
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