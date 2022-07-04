THE SWORD- A Thorn In The Devil's Side

The majority of suffering will come when most of God's people are OFF the earth.

Time is up for the devil and humanity- Walk by FAITH in Jesus, be led by the Spirit of God. Stay ready to lose your life for Christ sake. Those who try to save their life and maintain their status in this world now shall gain the world and lose their soul. The walking dead like days of Noah.

Matthew 10:34 KJV

“Think not that I am come to send peace on earth: I came not to send peace, but a sword.”