OMG EXCLUSIVE FOX INSIDER TELL ALL:
Fox News Producer Says Tucker Carlson’s Termination was Part of Dominion Settlement
Discusses "shady" work of "friend," former Biden operative Mike LaRosa now working for Dominion
“When it’s corporate media you’re beholden to advertisers... we take money from Pfizer"
source:
https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII/2333
