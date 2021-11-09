America Unhinged w/ Stella Emmanuael & Judge Fred Mosely

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We continued with Judge Fred Mosely to talk about his Books and TV platform dealing with the Laws of Life. In this segment we gave the American Notice and Warning that our present captivity at he hands our tyrannical oppressors is due to the fact the we are living under the Laws of Sin and Death with always results in a curse. Repentance and an Appeal to Heaven are our only recourse. Judge Fred Mosely Website: https://lawsoflifecourttv.com/. Appeal to Heaven website http://appealingtoheaven.org/ or visit the America Unhinged store at https://americaunhingedradio.com/store/