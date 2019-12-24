CC Cream - Complete correction for all skin types

CC Cream is a hybrid formula of skincare and color-correction designed for all skin types. This fine texture, is concentrated with new generation chrono-adapting pigments that self-adjust to the skin’s natural color for a flawless, custom-made complexion. Its signature fragrance reveals an intense yet delicate aromatic woody scent to make the application experience a sensorial moment.Ingredients from nature, backed by scienceEnriched with Mango Butter and Aquaxyl®, it infuses the skin with intensive moisture and maintains optimal hydration all day long by retaining moisture inside the skin. The Calendula extract soothes the skin. Its isotonic formula with Pure Seawater revitalizes and tones the skin. Vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, protects against free radicals and prevents the signs of visible skin-aging. Lentisca Pistachio and pigments act in synergy to refine the skin’s texture and perfect the complexion.Hydrated and soothed, the skin offers an instant sensation of comfort that lasts throughout the day. Revitalized, the skin is more toned and smoother, looking younger. Protected from free radicals, which can lead to premature aging, the skin is healthier. The skin’s texture is refined. Rednesses, flaws and pores are blurred. The complexion is radiant, fresh and luminous.MoisturizingRevitalizingPerfecting