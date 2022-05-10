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Grandson of Legendary Truthseeker Breaks Down How General Partin Exposed Scientific Globalist Cabal
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63 views • May 10, 2022
Alex Jones.
The grandson of Brigadier General Benton K. Partin, David Partin (instagram: @dealswithdavehawaii) joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how far back the modern fight against the globalist scientific cabal in America goes.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ri1p-grandson-of-legendary-truthseeker-breaks-down-how-general-partin-exposed-sc.html
The grandson of Brigadier General Benton K. Partin, David Partin (instagram: @dealswithdavehawaii) joins The Alex Jones Show to break down how far back the modern fight against the globalist scientific cabal in America goes.
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13ri1p-grandson-of-legendary-truthseeker-breaks-down-how-general-partin-exposed-sc.html
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