Hoxsey, When Healing Becomes A Crime (2005 Ausubel)

This documentary explores the struggle between orthodox and alternative medicine: the story of Harry M. Hoxsey, a former coal miner who, in 1924, operated a number of cancer clinics using an herbal concoction handed down by his grandfather. But that history soon becomes obscured by an ongoing battle between Hoxsey and the then newly formed AMA, a battle which raged from 1924 to 1960, with much of it played out in the media. Hoxsey eventually won a slander suit against Dr. Morris Fishbein, head of the Journal of the AMA. There was little doubt that Hoxsey was curing cancer, because there were so many recovered patients testifying on his behalf. Hoxsey claimed that AMA officials went after him because he would not sell them his formula. In the end, the FDA was brought into the act and closed Hoxsey down. One of his former nurses took the treatment to Mexico where American patients have sought help ever since. The human aspect of this program, therefore, is the story of the one surviving Hoxsey Clinic which is now flourishing in Tijuana.



Hoxsey - When Healing Becomes A Crime



In 1924, Harry Hoxsey claimed a cure for cancer, herbal formulas inherited from his great-grandfather. Thousands of patients swore the treatment cured them; but the medical authorities branded Hoxsey the worst quack of the century. So began a medical war continuing to this day.



By the 1950's Hoxsey's Texas clinic was the world's largest, with branches in 17 states. Two Federal courts upheld his treatment's "therapeutic value." Even his archenemy, the American Medical Association, admitted it does cure some cases. Yet organized medicine banned the therapy, exiling it to Mexico where it claims an 80% success rate today.



Why won't medical authorities investigate the treatment? Hoxsey charged a "conspiracy" to suppress alternative therapies. Was Hoxsey a hoax? Or was he "The Quack Who Cured Cancer"? Hoxsey's alarming scenario may make you angry, but most of all HOXSEY offers hope.